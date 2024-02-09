Financial Contrast: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 4.67 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -11.47 Assure $10.98 million 0.18 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 49.78%. Assure has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,677.78%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% Assure -400.68% -6,320.92% -169.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Assure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.