Financial Survey: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) vs. Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed, Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Williams-Sonoma and Bed, Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 5 6 4 0 1.93 Bed, Bath & Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $157.75, indicating a potential downside of 26.90%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Bed, Bath & Beyond.

99.8% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 1.60 $1.13 billion $14.41 14.98 Bed, Bath & Beyond $5.34 billion 0.01 -$3.50 billion ($15.20) -0.01

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Bed, Bath & Beyond. Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 11.99% 59.65% 21.18% Bed, Bath & Beyond N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Bed, Bath & Beyond on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bed, Bath & Beyond

bed bath & beyond inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. it sells a range of domestic merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products. the company also offers health and beauty care items, and giftware and household items, as well as infant and toddler merchandise. bed bath & beyond inc. operates stores under the names of bed bath & beyond (bbb); christmas tree shops; christmas tree shops andthat! or andthat! (cts); harmon or harmon face values (harmon); buybuy baby (baby); and world market, cost plus world market, and cost plus (cost plus world market). in addition, it provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare, and other industries. as of may 31, 2014,

