Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 5,210 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core & Main by 2,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 1,263,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,049,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $651,863.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,383,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 1,416,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

