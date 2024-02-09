Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $2.90 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 762,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

