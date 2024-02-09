Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VUG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. 299,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day moving average is $293.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $337.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

