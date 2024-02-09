Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $562,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $796.17. The company had a trading volume of 170,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,341. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $787.64 and a 200-day moving average of $715.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

