Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.83. 686,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.42 and a 52-week high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

