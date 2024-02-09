Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.74. The stock had a trading volume of 340,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $271.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.