Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. 200,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,934. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

