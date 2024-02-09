Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 34,321 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,396,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 1,516,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,869. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

