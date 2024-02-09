Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 11,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,225. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Blue Group Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

