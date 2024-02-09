Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.12. 697,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,070. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

