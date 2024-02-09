First Merchants Co. (FRME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.2 %

FRME opened at $33.57 on Friday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

