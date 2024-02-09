First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Holdings Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 233,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 955.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

