First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. 39,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

