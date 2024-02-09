First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.49

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 340190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.