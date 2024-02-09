First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.49

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 340190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,933,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.