FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLT stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.35. 143,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,527. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $261.14.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.