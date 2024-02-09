FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 221,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

