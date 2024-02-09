Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

