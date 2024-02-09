Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
