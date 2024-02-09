Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $85.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.41.

FTNT stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

