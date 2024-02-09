Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.715-5.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 89.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 164.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,898,000 after buying an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.