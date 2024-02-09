Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.41.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.07. 2,079,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,540. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $84,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,627.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,291,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,792,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,864,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

