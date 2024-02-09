Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,692 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 5,816,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,413,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

