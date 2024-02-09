Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

