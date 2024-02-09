Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5 million-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 870,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98.

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.