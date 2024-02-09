Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Raised to $7.00 at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.