FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 1,662 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.11. 1,868,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

