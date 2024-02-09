FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 2,582 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 900,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

