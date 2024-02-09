FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. 121,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,358 shares of company stock worth $2,883,745. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

