FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $224,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,114 shares of company stock worth $43,688,589. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.69. 1,239,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $284.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.80.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

