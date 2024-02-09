FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 30,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,702,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,831,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

