FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Decreased by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

BMO stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

