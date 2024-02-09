FY2024 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.25. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

