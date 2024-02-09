Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 13,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Anterix by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.82 million, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a net margin of 262.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anterix

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.