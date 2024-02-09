Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.18 Million Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

GENC opened at $16.47 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

