Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.44% of Titan Machinery worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.43. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

