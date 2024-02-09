Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $1,254,227. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

