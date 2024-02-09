George Lista Buys 1,094 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) CEO George Lista acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,339.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,184.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

PFS stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100,060 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

