German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of German American Bancorp worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $15,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

GABC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $933.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,475,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,056 shares of company stock worth $448,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.