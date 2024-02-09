Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.1 billion-$27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.7 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,651. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 172.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 118,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.