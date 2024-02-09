Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $47,878.49 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 4.8 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

