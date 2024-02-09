Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 246 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The firm has a market cap of £167.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.44.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

