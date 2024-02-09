Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.44

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 138565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $685.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

