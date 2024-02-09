Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY24 guidance to $11.30-$11.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.300-11.800 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.0 %

GL stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

