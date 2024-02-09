Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $125.32 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 200560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $1,123,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

