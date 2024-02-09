GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources Price Performance
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources will post 0.0265002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.