GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of GGD stock remained flat at C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,677. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources will post 0.0265002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

