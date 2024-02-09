Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
NYSE:ASR opened at $313.00 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $317.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
