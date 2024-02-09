Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASR

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASR opened at $313.00 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $317.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.