GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.68).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,658.60 ($20.79). The stock had a trading volume of 13,994,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.60. The firm has a market cap of £67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,382.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,674.40 ($20.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,688.73). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

