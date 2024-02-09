Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. 2,348,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,888. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.