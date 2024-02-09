Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.75. The company had a trading volume of 485,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

